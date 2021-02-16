Tuesday’s Weather: Mix clouds, sun, still very cold

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Starting out with record breaking cold temperatures in the single digits this morning. Winds are light, but with these very cold temperatures, it doesn’t take much for the wind chill to fall below zero. Clouds will gradually increase today with temperatures in the 20s this afternoon. Mostly cloudy tonight with the next winter storm approaching. A light wintry mix will begin around midnight or shortly after. Many places north of I-30 will see heavy snow once again. From I-20 south, precipitation will fall as more of a wintry mix with sleet and freezing rain becoming