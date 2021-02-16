Tuesday Midday Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Tuesday, East Texas. Here’s the weather where you live... We’ll see highs in the mid 20s today, with some seeing the low 30s (likely not rising above freezing however). This even a second winter storm arrives in East Texas and will bring more snow and ice. Areas north of I-20 will see snow for the most part, with those south of I-20 to 84 seeing a mix of snow and ice, and south of 84 seeing mainly ice. We are not through this winter mess yet and we are still urging you to remember the Four Ps! First Alert Weather Days are in effect until Friday morning. By Friday, we should rise above freezing in the afternoon, but morning lows will be in the teens again.