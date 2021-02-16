Texas family sickened by carbon monoxide after using grill indoors for heat

Cy-Fair EMS personnel move a carbon monoxide poisoning victim into a Houston-area hospital. (Source: Captain Daniel Arizpe, Cy-Fair VFD Public Information Officer)
By Gary Bass | February 15, 2021 at 9:14 PM CST - Updated February 16 at 9:46 AM

CY-FAIR Texas (KTRE) - EMS personnel with the Cy-Fair Volunteer Fire Department transported a family of six to a Houston-area hospital for treatment of carbon monoxide poisoning Monday after they tried to use a charcoal grill to heat their apartment.

According to a tweet from the Cy-Fair VFD, four of the six people taken to the hospital were children, ages 5 through 10. One adult and one child are in critical condition.

The family had been burning in a fire in the grill for warmth for about four hours, the tweet stated.

The apartment is located in the 8500 block of Easton Commons Drive in Houston.

A Cy-Fair Volunteer Fire Department pictured on its way to a Houston-area hospital. (Source: Captain Daniel Arizpe, Cy-Fair VFD Public Information Officer)
