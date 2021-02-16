Whitehouse officials urge residents to prepare for several more days without power, water

(KLTV) - City and county officials around East Texas are issuing frequent statements updating residents on the status of power outages.
The City of Whitehouse updated its residents with a Facebook post around 1 p.m. Tuesday about how long they may be without power restoration. The city urges people to try to prepare for the “worst-case scenario.”
“We recommend you prepare to go as long as two or three days without water and electricity as a worst-case scenario,” a city official posted. “This is the latest information we have from Oncor. When ERCOT says “extended” we are likely talking about days not hours. We know this is frustrating and scary. We, just like you, are trying to figure out the best course of action to keep our families, pets and homes safe and warm during this winter storm.”
The link they referenced from Oncor reads, in part, as follows:
At this time, ERCOT is unable to predict when grid conditions will stabilize, and urge all customers to be prepared for extended outages to continue. We also urge customers to prioritize the safety of themselves, their loved ones and their neighbors. Tips to stay warm during power outages include: closing blinds and curtains and closing room doors to help contain heat, and stuffing towels in the cracks under doors can help keep the warmth in. Many local counties have also opened warming stations or shelters, which can be located online or by calling 211.
We recognize the hardships and extreme frustration customers without power face during these historical low temperatures and are ready to deliver power as soon as electric generators are able to provide it. As soon as enough generation is available, we will return to a regular cadence of rotating outages with the goal of providing any temporary relief that we can for those who have been without power the longest.
Additionally, our crews continue to restore equipment damaged by the significant winter storm so those homes and businesses can receive power as soon as possible. We have relocated crews, including mutual assistance contractors from out of state, from areas with limited damage to areas with more damage to make repairs as quickly and safely as possible. We are closely watching the coming winter storm that is forecast for Tuesday night and Wednesday to ensure that we have the needed resources to address any damage from the storm.
In Smith County, Judge Nathaniel Moran spoke with KLTV’s Blake Holland regarding the area’s electricity woes amid the harsh weather. Judge Moran said, regarding the scope of power outages and the speed with which recovery will happen, that these problems aren’t isolated only to Smith County and are in fact statewide.
“A lot of folks that are frustrated that it doesn’t look like it’s a rolling brownout or a rolling blackout. There are probably a lot of people, like myself, who had to sleep in the cold last night, and my family hasn’t had electricity in the last 24 hours. I know there are a lot of East Texas families in that situation. They all want to know when the electricity is going to come back on. Quite frankly, we all just need to be prepared for there to be extended outages in certain areas,” Moran said.
In its 12:45 p.m. update on Tuesday, ERCOT said it directed local utilities to restore 400,000 households in that hour. Generation availability is improving, according to officials.
Additionally, as of 10:30 a.m., officials with Southwestern Electric Power CO. (SWEPCO) issued a statement saying they have stopped temporarily interrupting power to parts of its territory.
“Depending on the demand for energy and supply available for our customers, we may temporarily interrupt power again. We appreciate your patience and understanding,” the statement said.
Shortly after noon on Tuesday, City of Jacksonville officials say they have been in contact with Oncor and have provided an update regarding ongoing power outages.
While the information the city provided is not an official statement from Oncor officials, officials say that it is their understanding of the current situation.
- The power outages are due to ERCOT and the lack of power generation across our state. • Poor grid conditions have prevented Oncor and other utilities from rotating or rolling outages. This is leading to very extended outages.
- If you currently have power, there is a chance you may lose it.
- For those residents and business without power at this time, you may not get your power restored for several more days.
- If you do not have warm shelter at this time, we urge everyone to reach out to neighbors, friends and family for assistance now. The City of Jacksonville is currently working with Central Baptist Church and other potential facilities to provide warming shelters for those affected by these power outages. Additional information regarding shelters will be sent out soon.
For additional information or assistance, please contact the non-emergency number for the Jacksonville Police Department at 903-586-2546. Additional information can also be found on the city website: www.jacksonvilletx.org.
The City of Tyler’s 7 a.m. update on Tuesday, SWEPCO, the Southwestern Electric Power Co., began temporarily interrupting power to parts of its service territory in an emergency procedure prompted by extreme winter temperatures.
SWEPCO said at that time they are rotating the areas affected by the controlled outages so customers are not without service for more than a few hours whenever possible. System and weather conditions could delay the amount of time required to restore service in some cases.
The action was taken at the direction of the Southwest Power Pool (SPP), the regional organization that manages the electric grid across 17 central and western U.S. states.
ERCOT, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, operates the electric grid.
“The number of controlled outages we have to do remains high. We are optimistic that we will be able to reduce the number throughout the day,” according to Dan Woodfin, Senior Director of System Operations.
ERCOT posted Tuesday morning on Twitter: “We should be able to restore some customers this afternoon due to additional wind & solar output, & additional thermal generation that has told us they expect to become available. But, the amount we restore will depend on how much generation is actually able to come online.”
Oncor posted Tuesday morning on Twitter: “EMERGENCY UPDATE: At this time,@ERCOT_ISO is unable to predict when grid conditions will stabilize. All customers are urged to be prepared for continued extended outages. Please also prioritize safety. Warming stations are available in many areas- check online or call 211 for more.”
