Whitehouse officials urge residents to prepare for several more days without power, water

“A lot of folks that are frustrated that it doesn’t look like it’s a rolling brownout or a rolling blackout. There are probably a lot of people, like myself, who had to sleep in the cold last night, and my family hasn’t had electricity in the last 24 hours. I know there are a lot of East Texas families in that situation. They all want to know when the electricity is going to come back on. Quite frankly, we all just need to be prepared for there to be extended outages in certain areas,” Moran said.