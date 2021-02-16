NET Health postpones COVID-19 vaccine clinics due to weather

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The NET Health COVID-19 vaccine clinics are postponed until weather and driving conditions improve.
Those who are eligible for their second vaccine from NET Health will be directly contacted by email, text, and/or phone in order to schedule their appointment. A NET Health spokesman said those clinics will most likely be held next week.
Anyone on NET Health’s “First Dose Waiting List” will also be contacted to make an appointment next week.
“No one needs to attempt traveling to the Harvey Convention Center this week, especially since the City of Tyler has also closed operations of many of their facilities, including the Harvey Convention Center,” said NET Health’s Terrence Ates.
Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.