Nacogdoches officials attribute surface water plant damage to blackouts

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The City of Nacogdoches’ surface water plant has been damaged because of the ongoing electrical blackouts, according to a Facebook post.
According to the Facebook post, the city’s groundwater system will be diverted to service the entire system.
“Residents may experience periods of reduced water pressure and interruptions,” the Facebook post stated. “Water is still safe to drink and does not need to be boiled. Please take all possible measures to conserve water during this emergency.”
The post also stated that the City of Nacogdoches will issue updates as the situation progresses.
The Facebook post went on to say that the City of Nacogdoches has opened another shelter of last resort because of the power outages.
“Shelter space is very limited due to COVID-19 restrictions and citizens are strongly encouraged to seek shelter with friends and family if possible,” The Facebook post stated. “If you have no other options, please use this warming shelter as a resource and call (936) 559-2510 for assistance.”
