First Alert Weather Days to continue through Friday morning

Sleet/Freezing Rain expected between Wednesday, early Thursday morning.

Source: KLTV Staff (Source: KLTV Staff)
By Mark Scirto | February 16, 2021 at 3:43 PM CST - Updated February 16 at 3:43 PM

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - We should begin to see more snow, mixed with sleet/freezing rain moving into East Texas starting late tonight. The far northern sections of East Texas should see mostly snow, but the central and southern areas will see snow/freezing rain and sleet throughout most of the day on Wednesday.

The temperatures should remain below freezing through Friday. (Source: KLTV Staff)
Snowfall totals over northern locations could be in the 3-6″ range. Ice accumulations of .25″ to .50″ in central and southern locations with more possible over Deep East Texas. Snowfall/mixed with sleet over central areas could range from 1-2″.

The wintry precipitation should begin tapering off late tomorrow afternoon/evening for most of our area, however, southern locations could see more ice/snow on Thursday morning.

Please continue to stay home and stay off the roadways until this event is over.

We had all-time record low temperatures this morning!!! Record -ow temperatures are once again possible on Friday morning as skies clear across much of the area. We should go above freezing on Saturday afternoon and stay above freezing through next week.

East Texas had record low temperatures Tuesday morning. (Source: KLTV Staff)
East Texans should keep the four Ps in mind the next few days. (Source: KLTV Staff)
