Evening Weather At Your Finertips

East Texas (KLTV) - First Alert Weather Days through Friday morning. Snow/Sleet/Freezing Rain expected on Wednesday/early Thursday morning. We should begin to see more snow, mixed with sleet/freezing rain moving into East Texas starting late tonight. The far northern sections of East Texas should see mostly snow, but the central and southern areas will see snow/freezing rain and sleet throughout most of the day on Wednesday. Snowfall totals over northern locations could be in the 3-6″ range. Ice accumulations of .25″ to .50″ in central and southern locations with more possible over Deep East Texas. Snowfall/mixed with sleet over central areas could range from 1-2″. The wintry precipitation should begin tapering off late tomorrow afternoon/evening for most of our area, however, southern locations could see more ice/snow on Thursday morning. Please continue to stay home and stay off the roadways until this event is over. We had all-time record low temperatures this morning!!! Record low temperatures are once again possible on Friday morning as skies clear across much of the area. We should go above freezing on Saturday afternoon, and stay above freezing through next week.