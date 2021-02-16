Tyler utility crews repairing significant water line break on S. Palmer

TYLER, Texas (News Release) - Tyler Water Utilities says they are experiencing a higher than usual number of water main breaks in the city due to the severe weather.
Crews are, as of 7 p.m., in the 100 Block of S. Palmer in Tyler. There is a water main break at that location which is being repaired. Area residents may notice a difference in water pressure or loss until it is repaired.
City crews are working around the clock to maintain and repair the city’s water system, officials say. They ask that residents avoid putting undue stress on the water system by avoiding the use of dishwashers, washing machines, filling up bathtubs or doing anything that requires a large volume of water during this unprecedented event. Businesses are also asked to conserve water.
TWU crews will notify residents when a water main affects their water service. If you experience low water pressure and have not been contacted by TWU, the city says you may contact the Golden Road Water Treatment Plant at (903) 597-6541. Also, if you see water coming out of the ground it likely indicates a water main break, and they ask that you contact the Golden Road number to report that, as well.
Southern Utilities Company has begun implementing water restrictions for its customers. The company released the following statement:
“Due to inclement weather conditions Southern Utilities Company will be implementing Stage 2 Mandatory Water Restrictions. Customers are asked to restrict their water usage to drinking, cooking, bathing, and heath related uses only. Southern Utilities is implementing this mandatory water restriction to ensure the continuance of services for all customers during this weather event.”
The City of Whitehouse is experiencing similar issues with its water system. They asked their residents via their social media accounts to conserve. The city announced on Twitter: “Please conserve water. Fill lines from our wells and the City of Tyler are frozen. We will do our best to maintain water service as long as possible.”
