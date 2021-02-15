Officials with Deep East Texas electric companies speak about for rolling blackouts

(KTRE) - The winter storm causing unprecedented electric use.
The Electric Reliability Council of Texas or ERCOT, which manages the power grid for about 90 percent of the state, implemented rolling blackouts Monday morning.
ERCOT officials said controlled outages are taking place to reduce high demand and try to stabilize the power grid.
“Across the state, generators are struggling right now, and demand is exceeding resources that we have available,” Kathi Calvert said. Those rolling blackouts have been reported in Angelina, Houston, Nacogdoches and Trinity Counties.
Rolling blackouts typically last at most 45 minutes before rotating elsewhere, but utility companies are warning they could last longer because of the strain on grids.
Many utility distributors like ONCOR buy power within a regional transmission organization like ERCOT, which among other duties, monitors transmission grid reliability.
Calvert, the General Manager of the Houston County Electric Cooperative said part of their service is under the ERCOT grid.
“Most of our outages aren’t actually due to trees on the lines or ice on the line right now at the moments,” she said Monday morning. “Most of our outages are from voluntary load shed events in order to keep the grid stable.”
“In Texas, while many think most of the power grid is located in the ERCOT grid, for the Deep East Texas area that’s not the case,” Brittney Ford said.
Ford is the Director of Communication and Member Services at Deep East Texas Electric Cooperative (DETEC). She said about 2,000 members in part of Nacogdoches are affected by the rolling blackouts because they are within the ERCOT grid. Ford said those members do not experience the rolling blackout at once, but once they do, members along FM 343, 1638, 698 and the County Roads within this area of Nacogdoches County are scheduled for blackouts for every other hour. Power will be dropped for one hour, then on one hour throughout the night.
All other members of DETEC are within two different regional transmission organizations: the Southwest Power Pool (SPP) and the Midcontinent Independent System Operator (MISO).
“At this time, SPP and MISO have not issued any planned outages that we need to take whereas ERCOT has, so our members in north and west Nacogdoches are experiencing these rolling blackouts,” Ford said.
Joey Davis said most customers of the Jasper-Newton Electric Cooperative are under the MISO grid, but about 700 meters in Zavalla are under the ERCOT grid experiencing rolling blackouts. But again, as of Monday evening, MISO has not issued an advisory on the potential for rolling blackouts.
“Now of course tonight, temperatures begin to drop, that is a concern for all regional transmission organizations that are out there and distribution utilities like ourselves.”
Electric companies are asking customers to conserve power.
“Mindful of what appliances need to be used, what lights need to be on, trying to turn their thermostat to a lower, comfortable setting,” Davis said. “We understand people are concerned about their pipes and trying to stay warm but we’re just asking them to be mindful and we’re all in this together.”
Electric companies said they have no control over the rolling blackouts. They said if advance notice is given to them, they will inform members when and where they may happen.
They are asking you to conserve power like changing thermostats to 68 degrees or lower, close curtains or lower shades to prevent heat loss and turn off and unplug non-essential lights and appliances.
They said for other weather-related outages, they are working as quickly and as safely as possible to restore power.
Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.