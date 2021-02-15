Officials with Deep East Texas electric companies speak about for rolling blackouts

Ford is the Director of Communication and Member Services at Deep East Texas Electric Cooperative (DETEC). She said about 2,000 members in part of Nacogdoches are affected by the rolling blackouts because they are within the ERCOT grid. Ford said those members do not experience the rolling blackout at once, but once they do, members along FM 343, 1638, 698 and the County Roads within this area of Nacogdoches County are scheduled for blackouts for every other hour. Power will be dropped for one hour, then on one hour throughout the night.