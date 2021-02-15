EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Heavy snow continues this morning, but will be ending from west to east during the late morning hours. The rest of the day will be cloudy and dangerously cold with wind chills below zero most of the day. Some breaks in the cloud cover are possible late in the day with partly cloudy skies expected overnight. Temperatures tonight will once again break records with low temperatures in the single digits. Lighter winds and some sunshine tomorrow, but it won’t warm temperatures past the 20s. Another winter storm is on the way midweek. Expect a wintry mix to begin before sunrise Wednesday and continue through the day, ending in the evening hours. A slight chance for a few more snow showers Thursday morning and then cloudy and cold Thursday afternoon. Full sunshine finally returns to the forecast Friday and temperatures will finally warm above freezing, just barely, by Friday afternoon. There will be a quick warming trend through the weekend.