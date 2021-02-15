Monday Midday Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Monday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Temperatures today are not expected to rise out of the teens today, with wind chill values below zero at times. We’ll see glimpses of the sun today, but look for mostly cloudy skies today. At times it will look like it is snowing again, but most likely what you’re seeing is snow being blown around by the wind. Snow has left our region for now as of this morning, but more is possible by Wednesday. Tuesday morning low temperatures will set records for how cold it is going to be, with some seeing subzero temperatures. The “good news” is that Tuesday we will see more of the sun so that should help with our moods while we’re cooped up inside. Even with the sun out, it will be too cold and slick to go outside. I continue to urge everyone to STAY HOME AND INSIDE. Travel should be limited to emergencies. The stress on the state’s power grid is also high, so please do your best to conserve electricity. Keep your thermostat to 68° or lower, we are in this together. Wednesday we’re watching the next round of winter precip to move through ETX. Right now, I’m thinking this will be more of a snow and ice mix for our central counties, with Deep ETX mainly seeing ice, and northern counties seeing snow. By Friday, the sun returns and we warm above freezing, so we have something to look forward to at the end of this week. Stay safe, stay warm.