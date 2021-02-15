Metal dome at Komatsu in Longview collapses after winter storm hits East Texas

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The snow that has fallen in East Texas over the last few days is apparently heavy and dense enough to collapse one of the metal domes at Komatsu in Longview.
KLTV’s Jamey Boyum got some details about what happened.
A man who lives near Komatsu said he heard a loud boom Monday and went outside to investigate. He saw that one of the domes has collapsed, possibly due to the weight of the snow.
It’s unknown if anyone was inside the dome when it collapsed.
Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.