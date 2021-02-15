Hiway 80 Rescue Mission ready for long haul this week

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Hiway 80 Rescue Mission is a beacon of hope for many people without a warm home in East Texas.
Hiway 80 Managing Executive Director Brian Livingston says the staffers have prepared for the long haul for this week’s continuously freezing, snowy weather, and have made adaptions and changes in how they are dealing with this severe weather event.
“They allow people to stay under other circumstances that they would not be able to stay. They will try and accommodate anyone that shows up ... They usually have people leave when the weather warms up, but it is not warming up this week, so they can stay in the day room,” Livingston said.
He said they have stocked up on important items, as well.
“They are stocked up on coats and blankets and scarves.”
He said that they have plenty of food and water and generators ready to go if the power goes out.
If you’d like to make a financial contribution to the rescue mission’s work, click here.
Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.