First Alert Weather Days extended through Friday morning due to additional ice, snow

We also know that today, Monday, we will shatter Record Low/High Temperatures for all areas. The lowest the high temperatures have been since records have been kept. WOW! Low temperature records will fall tomorrow morning with low single digit temperatures likely. Some, along I-30, may drop below zero for a few hours. Most should be between 1 degree and 4 degrees. We should stay above ‘single digit lows’ for the remainder of the week, but lower to middle 20s are forecast for Wednesday and Thursday, then dropping into the teens on Friday morning.