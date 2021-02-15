East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... First Alert Weather Days are now extended through Friday morning due to Extreme Cold / More Ice & Snow! The extreme cold is likely to continue across East Texas through Friday morning as temperatures will remain below freezing until Friday afternoon. We also know that today, Monday, we will shatter Record Low/High Temperatures for all areas. The lowest the high temperatures have been since records have been kept. WOW! Low temperature records will fall tomorrow morning with low single digit temperatures likely. Some, along I-30, may drop below zero for a few hours. Most should be between 1 degree and 4 degrees. We should stay above ‘single digit lows’ for the remainder of the week, but lower to middle 20s are forecast for Wednesday and Thursday, then dropping into the teens on Friday morning. A Winter Storm Warning will be in effect from 6 PM Tuesday evening through Thursday at noon. More snow/sleet/freezing rain is expected. Upwards of 4-7″ of additional snowfall is possible along and north of Interstate 30. Accumulating Sleet/Freezing rain of up to 1″ possible south of I-30 which will make travel near impossible. Ice accumulations on Trees/Power Lines and all elevated surfaces is expected to cause major issues. The Ice/Snow melting will begin on Friday afternoon as temperatures rise above freezing, but we are likely to see below freezing temperatures again on Saturday morning. A significant melt of Ice/Snow will occur Saturday afternoon through the remainder of the weekend. Please continue the 4 P’s. Make sure you communicate this information to everyone you know. Please keep your pets indoors for the next several days. Keep pipes insulated/wrapped. Plants...do your best to keep them covered/indoors. Conserve Power. Unplug any unnecessary appliances. Please stay tuned to KLTV for all your weather needs. If you don’t have the KLTV Weather App...please download it today! We will get through this together. We are anticipating warmer temperatures to move into our area on Saturday afternoon with highs in the upper 40s. We will stay above freezing starting Saturday late morning and continue for the next many days. Another cold front is expected on Sunday night, but only liquid precipitation is expected. Chances are in the 20-30% rain. High temperatures on Sunday and Monday will be in the middle to upper 50s.