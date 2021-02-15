ERCOT: Rolling power outages lasting longer than expected

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Rolling outages across Texas are lasting longer than expected, according to the Electric Reliability Council of Texas.
In a Monday morning news conference, ERCOT’s Senior Director of Operations said the controlled outages have become longer than normal because of the magnitude of the situation.
Companies like Oncor typically limit rotating outages to 15 to 45 minutes, but outages are lasting longer than expected across the state.
Each provider is aware of the percentage they are responsible for when it comes how much power they must take off the grid.
“Oncor recognizes how unsettling rotating outages can be to our customers, especially in the face of this severe winter weather, and we will work hard to minimize the impact of these outages as much as possible,” said Connie Piloto, Oncor Director of Communications. “We ask customers to please continue to conserve what they can. We’ve heard firsthand from many of our customers about the conservation efforts they have made and we greatly appreciate everyone’s continued participation.”
Customers can help by taking the following conservation steps. Given the prolonged, below-freezing temperatures, conservation measures should be implemented safely and within reason.
· Turn down thermostats to 68-degrees.
· Close shades and blinds to reduce the amount of heat lost through windows.
· Turn off and unplug non-essential lights and appliances.
· Avoid using large appliances (i.e., ovens, washing machines, etc.).
· Businesses should minimize the use of electric lighting and electricity-consuming equipment as much as possible.
· Large consumers of electricity should consider shutting down or reducing non-essential production processes.
Safety, both for customers and crews, is the single most important principle of Oncor. During these rotating outages, customers are encouraged to take safety precautions such as staying off the road as much as possible, checking in on neighbors – especially senior citizens and anyone with a medical condition – and having a safety kit prepared and accessible.
Anyone experiencing a life-threatening emergency should immediately call 911.
PREVIOUS STORY: Texans to see rotating power outages as means to conserve energy
Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.