East Texas florists face weather challenges Valentine’s Day weekend

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Many people and businesses prepared for the winter storm and flower shops were no exception, especially this Valentine’s Day weekend. For some shops this was their busiest weekend of the year and being closed wasn’t an option.
Raindrops on roses, at least this week, are not one of florists favorite things. In fact the combination of the cold weather and moisture in the leaves could be detrimental to bouquets.
“It’s wild, it’s our busiest week of the year,” said Meagan Lissner, the owner of Moss- ‘Where Flowers are Fair.’ “And the weather has thrown a whole new set of crazy, a little bit of stress. So everybody’s just adapting.”
Lissner said they added 12-15 more staff members for the holiday, when they normally have about five. From cutting, arranging, and delivering, everyone had a job. They added an extra precautionary step as well.
“We’re not leaving things on people’s porches. We have to make sure that they’re home so we don’t leave something on the porch and it freeze,” Lissner said.
At Forget Me Not Flowers Owner Julia Hassell said their space was filled with deliveries all ready to go out this weekend. However, this last year hasn’t always been busy for them.
“We’re starting to pick back up. We’re getting weddings that had been postponed that are rescheduling,” Hassell said. “The churches are beginning to have more people come for Sunday service, so we’re getting the weekly arrangements that we do for most of the churches.”
Lissner said at Moss they have seen a steady flow of daily traffic.
“Lots of call-ins and lots of people from out of town that can’t see their loved ones.” Lissner siad. “So, it’s been a sweet time of people sending people things that they wouldn’t normally.”
While the weather is cold, many hearts are trying to share love and warmth this Valentine’s Day and Hassell said they still showed up for their customers.
“We’re going to get through this weather. I mean we have to, we’re going to have to persevere,” she said. “It’s not something that we’re used to in this part of the country but we’re going to make it fine and giving up is not an option so we’ll get through it.”
The stores planned to be open today for pick-up orders, but asked customers to accept deliveries or get their purchases by last night due to expected road conditions today.
