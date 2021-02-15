DPS: Highway 135 blocked in northeastern Cherokee County after train derailment

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - State Highway 135 near the intersection of County Road 2064 in northeastern Cherokee County is blocked after a train derailed in that area Sunday night.
According to a Texas Department of Public Safety press release, DPS troopers are reporting that the train derailed in the community of Tecula. No injuries were reported.
Union Pacific has crews heading to the scene to get the train back on the tracks.
“At this time, the roadway is blocked,” the press release stated. “Moree information will be released as it becomes available.”
