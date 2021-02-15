Arp police, firefighters open old fire station as emergency shelter

ARP, Texas (KLTV) - The Arp Police Department said they have coordinated with Arp firefighters to open the old Arp fire station as an emergency shelter.
The station on Longview St. will be utilized for the elderly, disabled, and those needing electricity for medical devices. The department says the backup generator is up and running and the heat is on at the old station. There are also places to plug in electrical devices.
The department said the Arp Volunteer Fire Department has been in the process of moving out of this building so there are no chairs or places to sit. They ask those who come to please bring a folding chair or let them know if you need one.
