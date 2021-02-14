East Texas Now Business Break
Mark In Texas History: Kilgore Colored School, CB Dansby School

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Updated: Feb. 13, 2021 at 6:49 PM CST
KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - With February being Black History Month, today Mark Scirto talked about a former segregated school named after a historic educator.

The CB Dansby School is recognized as part of a historical marker called “Kilgore Colored and C.B. Dansby Schools.” The marker didn’t come along until less than two years ago.

It was on this site in 1935 when Kilgore ISD built the building for Black students. C.B Dansby was the principal for 25 years. He died during a graduation ceremony. The school was renamed in his honor in 1956.

Kilgore was desegregated in 1970. The school building was demolished in 2013. Today, the marker and this bench are all that is left to memorialize the school.

But the memory lives on thanks to people like Delores Arline, who wrote the text that was submitted for the Texas Historical Marker.

“We knew many of the teachers that you see behind you. There’s some teacher’s pictures,” Arline said. “We knew these people, grew up in the community with them and we wanted to honor them by making sure this place was marked for perpetuity.”

Pictured is the historical marker for the Kilgore Colored School. (Source: KLTV Staff)
The school is memorialized on Wells Street east of Douglass Street in Kilgore.

