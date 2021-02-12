UT Health East Texas Physicians clinics will be closed Monday due to winter weather

TYLER, Texas (News Release) - All UT Health East Texas Physicians clinics will be closed Monday due to inclement weather. This includes the COVID-19 vaccine clinic at UT Health North Campus Tyler, 11937 U.S. Highway 271. Anyone who has a COVID-19 vaccine appointment Monday may come to the clinic to receive their second dose on another day next week. They will not need a scheduled appointment but will need to bring the vaccine card they received at their first appointment. The recommendation is to get the second dose as close as possible to the scheduled date, and it is safe and effective for those scheduled Monday to receive the vaccine on another day next week.