Texas Highway Patrol Trooper from Pampa recognized with Lifesaving Award for saving choking child

PAMPA, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Public Safety Commission and Texas Department of Public Safety recognized a Texas Highway Patrol Trooper from Pampa with a Lifesaving Award.
Trooper Chad Brooks received the award for his actions on August 29.
According to a news release, he was eating at a café when he noticed a 2-year-old choking.
Brooks immediately jumped into action, laid the child facedown over his leg, striking him on the back.
A large piece of food was dislodged from the child’s mouth, and he took a gasp of air and began to cry.
Brooks made sure the child was alright before returning him to his mother.
Brooks received his award today, along with six other Troopers.
“The Texas Highway Patrol has highly-trained, outstanding men and women who embody the DPS motto of courtesy, service, protection, while doing extraordinary things on a daily basis,” said DPS Director Steven McCraw. “I’m proud to recognize the DPS Troopers today who selflessly went into dangerous situations in order to serve people throughout Texas, saving lives in the process. It’s a privilege to recognize them for their heroic actions.”
