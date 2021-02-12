What to do after the 2nd vaccine shot

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) -With some people starting to get their second shot, the closer and closer we are to getting back to normalcy.
Even after that second dose masking and social distancing is still important to protect yourself and to prevent you from being a carrier and still spreading the virus to others even after you have received your vaccination according to Tom Cummins who is the UT Health East Texas Division Chief Medical Officer.
“You actually don’t even get the full benefit of the vaccine until about 2 weeks after that second dose so you are still susceptible in that time frame,” said Cummins. “But every recommendation from the World Health Organization, the CDC is to continue masking and social distancing until we get to herd immunity.”
Reaching that goal of herd immunity still brings challenges. Like what if I get the virus in between my two shots, do I start over? Experts say that is not the case as long as you recover before your second dose.
“The recommendation is don’t get the second dose until you finish your time in quarantine, so that 10 day mark with 24 hours without a fever and improving symptoms,” said Cummins.
Even if that quarantine extends past your scheduled second dose, the vaccination will still be effective if you get it as close to that timeframe as possible.
“If for some reason you can’t get it in that window that three to four day window around your timeframe get it as close to that as you can,” said Cummins. “Life happens people have car accidents, they get sick, snow and that’s okay there is still plenty of benefit to the vaccine if you have to get it several days later.”
Experts urge everyone if they have the chance to get vaccinated to do so immediately, they say this plus following safety guidelines is the most effective way of stopping the spread of the virus.
