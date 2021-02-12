Longview police, animal services investigating after six puppies found frozen to death

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Longview’s police and animal services departments are investigating after LPD officers found six frozen, dead puppies locked in a wire crate at a home in the 700 block of Oakdale Avenue Friday morning.
According to a post on the Longview Police Department’s Facebook page, LPD officers were dispatched out to the 700 block of Oakdale Avenue at about 9:21 a.m. Friday. They learned that animal control officers had found six puppies that were about five weeks old.
The puppies were found frozen to death in a locked wire crate. Two adult dogs - a male and a female - were taken to Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center for treatment.
“Animal cruelty charges are being filed on the owner of the animals with the Gregg County District Attorney’s Office,” the Facebook post stated. “An arrest was not made at this time due to pending necropsy results.
Animal cruelty is a Class A misdemeanor, and it is punishable by up to one year in jail and/or a fine of up to $4,000.
“This is a reminder that temperatures will be brutally freezing this week,” the Facebook post stated. “Animals do not need to suffer in the cold. If at all possible, bring your animals inside your house where it is warm.”
