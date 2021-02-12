Grand Saline man gets 3 years for fake IDs

According to information presented in court, beginning in January 2019, Garcia and Delgadillo conspired to produce and transfer fictitious United States identification documents to others in the Eastern District of Texas. The false documents included United States Social Security cards and Permanent Residence cards. Garcia obtained the documents from Delgadillo and then transferred them to individuals throughout the East Texas area. Garcia and Delgadillo were indicted by a federal grand jury on Feb. 27, 2020.