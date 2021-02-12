Friday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Friday, East Texas! Cloudy and cold conditions across East Texas today as highs range from the lower to middle 30s for the northern half of the area, while Central and Deep East Texas will likely see temps range from the upper 30s to lower 40s. Cold air will continue to creep into East Texas overnight, and a major surge of arctic air will lead to temperatures plummeting later tomorrow. Some areas could remain below freezing from Saturday evening through Tuesday afternoon at least, so First Alert Weather Days have been declared Saturday - Thursday of next week. On top of the dangerous cold, a scattering of freezing rain/wintry mix will be possible on Saturday, with even better chances for sleet/snow Sunday and Monday which has a good shot of accumulating in East Texas. Another round of winter weather will be possible starting Wednesday evening and lasting through Thursday morning. Please prepare for the cold now by wrapping those exposed outdoor pipes and being sure to have a place INSIDE for your outdoor pets. It would also be a really good idea to check in on any elderly nearby or in your family to make sure they are prepared for an extended period of dangerously cold temperatures.