First Alert Weather Days from Saturday through Thursday due to extreme cold, ice, snow

As far as our below-freezing temperatures: we are still anticipating up to 90 hours!!! Because of this, we will all need to let everyone know about this Cold Snap! Make sure everyone will be warm and safe. Heaters need to be in top operating condition. In case we have an interruption in power, make sure everyone communicates with family and friends and make plans to get to a place that is warm and safe. This is a PIPE-BURSTING cold. Please, and your time is running out, wrap/insulate all exposed pipes. If you have any plants outdoors, bring them in or cover them. Pets... make sure you have them a warm place to stay, INDOORS. This stretch of cold weather will be very dangerous, even for the healthiest of animals. Make sure your batteries are fully charged. Open cabinets underneath your sinks to keep the warmer air circulating around these areas. Know where your water shut-off valve is in case a broken pipe occurs. If you take medications, make sure you have enough to get you through at least 1 week, if not a little more.