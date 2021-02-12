East Texas (KLTV) - A First Alert Weather Day period from Saturday through Thursday remains in effect due to an Extended Period of Extreme Cold / Ice / Snow! Very Cold Arctic Air continues to spill into East Texas. We are anticipating the coldest morning to still be on Tuesday with low temperatures over the northernmost counties of East Texas (Mt. Pleasant/Pittsburg/Greenville/Atlanta) to drop to 5 degrees, the central areas (Tyler/Longview/Jacksonville) to drop to near 7 degrees and the southernmost areas (Lufkin/Nacogdoches) in the 8-10 degree range. These will be RECORD SHATTERING LOWS for that date. As far at our below freezing temperatures: we are now anticipating up to 120 hours!!! That is 5 days! Because of this we will all need to let everyone we know about this Cold Snap! Make sure everyone will be warm and safe. Heaters need to be in top operating condition. in case we have an interruption in power, make sure everyone communicates with family and friends and make plans to get to a place that is warm and safe. This is a PIPE-BURSTING cold. Please, and your time is running out, wrap/insulate all exposed pipes. If you have any plants outdoors, bring them in or cover them. Pets... make sure you have them a warm place to stay, INDOORS. This stretch of cold weather will be very dangerous, even for the healthiest of animals. Make sure your batteries are fully charged. Open cabinets underneath your sinks to keep the warmer air circulating around these areas. Know where your water shut-off valve is in case a broken pipe occurs. If you take medications, make sure you have enough to get you through at least 1 week, if not a little more. Precipitation... Some pockets of sleet/freezing rain/flurry or two on Saturday. Sleet on Sunday morning should transition to all snow late Sunday and may continue through a good part of Monday. 4-6″ will be possible. An additional 1-3″ is possible Wednesday into Thursday morning. All of these values are subject to change. We will update you as soon as we see any changes. As far as supplies...please shop responsibly. Batteries!!! Get enough essentials to last you and your family through Friday of next week. Please be Responsible. Others will need supplies as well. Take this winter weather event seriously. This is something we have not seen in East Texas in decades. Duration is extensive. Below Freezing Temperatures is excessive and will make life in East Texas very miserable. Be Safe. Take Care. Stay Warm.