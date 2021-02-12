DPS recognizes Lubbock Sgt. Jerrod Burtnett with Purple Heart

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas Public Safety Commission along with Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Director Steven McCraw presented one Purple Heart to Sgt. Jerrod Burtnett of the Texas Highway Patrol at the PSC meeting on Thursday, Feb. 11, at the DPS Headquarters in Austin.
Sgt. Jerrod Burtnett, of Lubbock, received a Purple Heart for his actions on Dec. 27, 2019.
Burtnett, then a Trooper, was investigating a series of crashes due to zero visibility fog in Lubbock County.
Burtnett had just finished checking on a bystander along the side of the road, when a fast moving tractor-trailer lost control and struck another vehicle.
The tractor-trailer went into the ditch, hitting more vehicles as well as Burtnett, causing him serious injury.
After a series of surgeries, he continues to improve.
Burtnett was presented a Purple Heart in recognition of his courageous service and personal sacrifice.
“The Texas Highway Patrol has highly-trained, outstanding men and women who embody the DPS motto of courtesy, service, protection, while doing extraordinary things on a daily basis,” McCraw said. “I’m proud to recognize the DPS Troopers today who selflessly went into dangerous situations in order to serve people throughout Texas, saving lives in the process. It’s a privilege to recognize them for their heroic actions.”
You can read the previous story on this crash here.
Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.