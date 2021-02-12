Doctor who created formula for Gorilla Glue Girl graduated from MSU

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The doctor who created the formula for Tessica Brown, the woman who applied gorilla glue to her hair, is an MSU graduate.
According to reports, Dr. Michael K. Obeng reached out to Brown and offered to remove her month long nightmare for free. A procedure that would have cost $12,500. Obeng was able to create a solvent which broke down the chemicals in the glue.
Brown traveled from Louisiana to Los Angeles on Wednesday morning to begin the four hour procedure.
Obeng was the MSU commencement speaker in 2016 and reportedly came to the states with only $200 in his pocket as an international student.
Obeng, a Ghana native, started with humble beginnings working at Golden Corral, laying carpet and driving a school bus while a student at Midwestern State University.
The doctor graduated in 1997 cum laude with a bachelor of science and majored in chemistry.
Just a few achievements Obeng was recognized for are a research grant with the National Institute of Health a Herman A.Barnett Memorial Award for excellence in surgery and anesthesia
His professional society memberships include:
- American Society of Plastic Surgeons
- American Society for Surgery of the Hand
- American Society of Reconstructive Microsurgery
He currently works at Cedars-Sinai hospital in Los Angeles, California.
Inspired by a shortage in qualified doctors to correct deformities, Obeng created RESTORE’s - Restoring Emotional Stability Through Outstanding Reconstructive Efforts. Through this program, volunteer teams are launched to Ghana and Guatemala to perform free reconstructive surgeries.
Brown’s story went viral as she filmed herself applying the adhesive which is typically used on hard surfaces, not for hair.
Obeng said “I won’t forget where it all started.” giving homage to his university and the influences he encountered at MSU.
