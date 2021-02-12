City of Van: New medical clinic moving into city hall building

City of Van: New medical clinic moving into city hall building
Van to open medical clinic in city hall building. (Source: City of Van)
By Erika Bazaldua | February 12, 2021 at 3:09 AM CST - Updated February 12 at 3:09 AM

VAN, Texas (KLTV) - Plans for a new medical clinic have been approved by the city council in Van.

According to a post on the City of Van Facebook page, the clinic will move into the building that currently houses their city hall at the intersection of East Main Street and North Maples Street.

Current city hall staff will move into other existing city-owned buildings during this transition.

“While there may be some inconvenience for city staff to relocate, the need for medical care within the Van area is long overdue for our great community.”

Big News! We are getting a medical clinic for Van. Details will be released as they become available. It will be located...

Posted by City of Van, Texas on Thursday, February 11, 2021

Van officials say details will be released as they become available.

We are working to learn when the clinic will open to the public.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.