City of Van: New medical clinic moving into city hall building

VAN, Texas (KLTV) - Plans for a new medical clinic have been approved by the city council in Van.
According to a post on the City of Van Facebook page, the clinic will move into the building that currently houses their city hall at the intersection of East Main Street and North Maples Street.
Current city hall staff will move into other existing city-owned buildings during this transition.
“While there may be some inconvenience for city staff to relocate, the need for medical care within the Van area is long overdue for our great community.”
Van officials say details will be released as they become available.
We are working to learn when the clinic will open to the public.
