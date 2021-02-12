Angelina County commissioners ready to hire county engineer for unit road system project

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Angelina County commissioners are moving along with plans for the county’s unit road system.
The county is working to hire an engineer or supervisor for the road department. Judge Don Lymbery says they have already advertised the position and ended up having a total of five inquiries.
Two people have officially applied for the position.
According to Lymbery, the commissioners plan to have a workshop this Tuesday.
The workshop will be held to discuss the hiring process for the county engineer position.
“People are being very patient to a point. They know that we are implementing this new system, but they are ready to go forward. They are ready to get a lot of this work done. Because we are wanting to not spend too much money, but spend enough money to make this very successful.”
The unit road system will require a road engineer or supervisor to oversee management of the county roads instead of the four commissioners.
Lumbery says they hope to conduct interviews in the next two weeks, after the workshop.
Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.