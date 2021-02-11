Tyler Public Library celebrates Black History Month with interactive activities

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Librarian, Amy Skipper, joined Kayla Lyons on East Texas Now to share some interesting activities at the Tyler Public Library for Black History Month.
People visiting the library can take a Green Book trip to learn about travel for African-Americans during segregation. There is also a trivia quiz over historical events to test your knowledge. Teens and tweens who complete the quiz can select a free book from a collection provided by The Friends of the Tyler Public Library.
