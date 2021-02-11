Thursday’s Weather: Cold and rainy. Freezing rain possible

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! A cold start to the day with temperatures in the 30s and 40s this morning. Rain will be likely today and freezing rain is possible in northern counties this morning as temperatures are at or just below freezing. A winter weather advisory has been issued for parts of East Texas through noon today for the possibility of icing on elevated surfaces. Cloudy, cold and breezy this afternoon with a few showers. Temperatures will most likely stay in the 30s to near 40 degrees all day. North winds will be breezy, so wind chills will make it feel like the 20s outside. Cloudy, cold and windy tomorrow, but with dry conditions. A slight chance for a wintry mix on Saturday, but minimal travel impacts are expected. Chances for a wintry mix begin to increase late Sunday with a likely chance for snow on Monday. Temperatures will drop below freezing Saturday evening and won’t warm above freezing until midweek next week. First Alert Weather Days have been issued for the weekend through the middle of next week due to the extreme cold and the chance for wintry precipitation. Remember the 4 P’s: Protect people, pets, plants and pipes!