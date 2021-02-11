Thursday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Thursday, East Texas! We started our morning out ICY for our northern counties as temperatures dropped well below freezing. This afternoon temperatures will range everywhere from the middle 30s to the middle 40s across East Texas. Rain/light sleet will be possible early in the afternoon for our far western counties, while showers and isolated thundershowers will be possible once again for our central and southern counties. Cold air will continue to creep into East Texas over the remainder of the week, and a final surge of arctic air will lead to temperatures plummeting later on Saturday. Some areas could remain below freezing from Saturday evening through Tuesday afternoon, so First Alert Weather Days have been declared Saturday - Tuesday. On top of the dangerous cold, a scattering of freezing rain/wintry mix will be possible on Saturday, with even better chances for sleet/snow on Sunday and on Monday which has a good shot of accumulating in East Texas. Please prepare for the cold now by wrapping those exposed outdoor pipes and being sure to have a place INSIDE for your outdoor pets.