Texas DPS recognizes lifesaving actions of Linden, Queen City troopers

Trooper Jeremy Amis, Highway Patrol — Waco, received a Lifesaving Award for his actions on April 15, 2020. Amis overheard radio traffic from the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office about a possible suicidal person in Lorena and went to the scene. Upon arrival, he found the person with a knife to his throat. When the person asked for a cigarette, the Trooper located a cigarette and lighter, tossing both just far enough away that he had to move. When the subject went to light the cigarette, he lowered the knife. Amis seized the chance and was able to pin the person’s wrists to the ground, while other officers removed the knife and took him into custody.