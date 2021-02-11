Power outages reported in East Texas after freezing rain, sleet overnight

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - East Texas utility providers are responding to thousands of customers without power after reports of winter weather overnight.
Communities along and north of the Interstate 20 corridor are seeing ice accumulation in trees and along fence lines.
These are the latest reported outages by utility companies:
- Oncor: 34 (Near the city of Van)
- SWEPCO: 4,701 (Franklin, Titus, Wood, Upshur counties)
- Upshur Rural Electric: 9 (Near Souls Chapel)
- Wood County Electric: 712 (Near Hainesville, Pine Mills, Little Hope, and west of Holly Lake Ranch)
