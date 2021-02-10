East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Showers and thundershowers will remain in the forecast through tomorrow, Thursday. We could see some patches of ice accumulate over the Northwestern sections of East Texas. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 3 PM tomorrow for Delta, Hunt, Hopkins, Rains, Kaufman, Van Zandt, and Henderson counties. Also, A Winter Weather Advisory from 6 PM until Noon tomorrow for Smith, Wood, Franklin, and Titus Counties. Please use extreme caution when venturing out in these areas and points north and west. Friday and Saturday appear to be fairly quiet and cold. There is a chance on Saturday that a few flurries may occur across portions of ETX. First Alert Weather Days extended until Wednesday. Saturday through Wednesday for EXTREME COLD and Wintry Precipitation. As was the case yesterday, we are looking for an extended period of extreme cold across East Texas starting on Saturday evening. Temperatures may stay below the freezing mark for as many as 90 hours, which is an extension of what we were saying yesterday. Over Deep East Texas, there may be a few hours on Sunday where temperatures rise above freezing but will then quickly drop below during the evening. On Saturday, there remains a slight chance for a wintry mix of precipitation...a flurry or two. Chances for accumulating snow has increased for Monday across our area. We will monitor any ‘amounts’ as we get closer, but chances have increased for accumulating snow for Monday. There is also a chance for more snowfall in East Texas on Wednesday. Please stay tuned for further updates. Wind Chills are anticipated to be in the single digits on Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday mornings. This will be ‘pipe bursting’ cold, so please wrap any/all exposed pipes before this extreme cold settles into our area. Make sure you inform family and friends on this impending cold snap so that all can stay warm. Make sure you have a place for your outdoor pets to stay...INDOORS, as this cold will be brutal for all pets. Bring in any tender vegetation or cover any plants that may be harmed by this cold. Even covering plants may not be enough due to the extended period of extreme cold. We will continue to update you on the latest information we have on this winter event. Please stay tuned.