NB lanes of N. Beckham at E. Oakwood blocked following pedestrian wreck in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler Police are currently responding to the intersection of N. Beckham Ave. and E. Oakwood St. where they say a pedestrian was struck by vehicle.
The pedestrian has been transported by EMS in critical condition to UT Health Tyler.
All northbound lanes on N. Beckham Ave. at this intersection are closed at this time and are being diverted onto E. Line St.
Officers and emergency personnel are still working the crash and are in the roadway. Please avoid this area if possible.
