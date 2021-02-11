Longview shelter residents seeking COVID-19 vaccine

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Though the COVID-19 vaccinations are administered in various locations, many in East Texas still have to wait for their chance to get the shot.
While vaccination centers and locations continue to administer the shot, some are anxiously waiting their turn, including residents of the Hiway 80 Rescue Mission in Longview.
“We’ve actually had several guests and program guides asking about the shot. But it’s just hard to come by, every place is booked up. We’ve contacted some local pharmacies other places, seeing if we can get some vaccines available,” says mission director Brian Livingston.
But so far no luck.
The concern is that several residents are elderly, have pre-existing health conditions and respiratory problems.
“We have some people here with underlying health conditions, respiratory issues on oxygen. Compromised health,” Brian says.
Adding to their current concerns is that frigid temperatures are on the way, meaning more people will be coming through their doors.
“It’s going to be ramping up the next couple of days. Last snow, we had people sleeping on the floor,” Livingston says.
And with so many people coming and going at the mission, special attention has to be paid to who the at-risk residents are coming in contact with.
“The more crowded it gets, the more opportunity there is for passing diseases,” says Brian.
Mission workers are taking every precaution to protect those at-risk residents until they can get vaccinated.
Expecting large numbers to come in out of the cold, the mission is asking for donations of warm clothes, blankets, winter caps and gloves, along with food donations. To find out how to help click here for the mission’s website.
