K-9 officer honored in Wood county precession

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - East Texans lined streets to pay respect, some of them saluting, for a K-9 officer’s last ride.
‘Juma’, a longtime K-9 officer with the Wood county sheriff’s office, took her last call.
Multiple agencies joined in an honorary procession from Quitman to Mineola to Lindale, for K-9 officer ‘Juma’.
“She worked really well with all the officers in the county, and she’s really going to be missed by everybody. She was a phenomenal animal, really was. Hard to replace something like that,” said Wood county sheriff Kelly Cole.
She had served 6 years with Wood county, even featured with her handler on the cover of K9 cop magazine.
Her service was priceless to fellow officers.
“She worked for a living and she went out and did what she had to do. Juma was outstanding,” the sheriff said.
Along the route, residents came out with signs and even salutes as Juma’s procession passed.
“The dogs work tirelessly for their handlers for a toy or a treat, and nothing else. They don’t get a lot of recognition,” said Lindale resident Jaime Green.
Juma had been very sick after retirement, and was brought to a vets office Thursday to be put at rest.
“She had a drive 10 times her size. Heart 10 times her size. That’s how I remember her,” Cole says.
A prayer was said for Juma at the end, and the showing by law enforcement and residents was her final honor.
“To know that the public out here supports them. Especially with times we’ve seen across this state across this nation. Juma is truly going to be missed,” Sheriff Cole said.
