Gregg Health Authority says getting COVID-19 is worse than vaccine reactions

Longview, Texas (KLTV) - Many people have reported having a reaction to the COVID-19 vaccine, in particular the second dose. KLTV spoke with the Gregg County health authority who says having COVID-19 symptoms after getting a shot is, for the most part, a good thing.
Gregg County Health Authority Dr. Lewis Browne says he’s seen more reactions from one COVID-19 vaccine than the other.
“I’ve probably seen more people complain of a little more discomfort, or temperature or achiness in the Moderna vaccine compared to the Pfizer,” Browne said.
He says he only has two patients, who had more pronounced reactions.
“One was Moderna and one was Pfizer. And they just ached for about 18 to 20 hours. But the majority of people really are only complaining of soreness at the injection site,” Browne said.
Browne himself experienced that.
“Those are minimal problems. I certainly encourage people to continue to take the vaccine because that is the best way to fight this pandemic,” Browne said.
He said in the past some people have had flu like symptoms after getting a flu vaccination.
“That’s part of how influenza causes certain inflammatory reactions to the body. Same thing with this; causes a lot of inflammatory in your body. That’s why we see all these side effects,” Browne said.
Browne also points out that some have an egg allergy which has caused problems with flu vaccines.
“This is not grown in an egg. It’s grown in a broth,” Browne said.
Dr. Browne explained that people aren’t able to request one vaccine or the other but:
“The main thing is don’t be afraid to take either one of them. Just try to take it when you can get it,” Browne said.
Browne says he has not seen any COVID-19 vaccine reactions that required hospitalization, and adds people with allergies are required to wait for a half hour observation period after a dose rather than 15 minutes required for most people.
