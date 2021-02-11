Gov. Abbott holds small business roundtable in Dallas

“So much of Texas’ economic success has been built by our small businesses — whether it’s businesses in the green industry like the Ruibal’s or other thriving industries around our state,” said Abbott. “That is why it’s important that Texas continues to foster the growth and success of the small business community. We’re at Ruibal’s Plants of Texas today to hear firsthand about the challenges that small businesses face and to develop solutions that elected officials in Austin can put forth to address those challenges. I look forward to working with my partners in the Legislature and with small business leaders across Texas to seize the opportunities in front of us that will grow businesses, create jobs, and keep Texas a place of unmatched opportunity and prosperity.”