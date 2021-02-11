Federal grand jury indicts Polk County man, cousin in connection with Capitol riots

WASHINGTON D.C. (KTRE) - A Goodrich man and his Louisiana cousin are now under indictment for their alleged roles in the Jan. 6 Capitol riots.
Daniel Page Adams, 43, and Cody Connell, were arrested on Jan. 16 in connection to the riots.
A grand jury indictment posted on Feb. 5 shows the duo are now charged with civil disorder, obstruction of an official proceeding, assaulting certain officers, entering a restricted building, disorderly conduct in a restricted building, disorderly conduct in a capitol building, impeding passage through the capitol grounds and demonstrating in a Capitol building.
According to a previous report, Adams and Connell documented their visit to the Capitol on social media. One video shows Adams pushing toward a line of Capitol officers, according to a criminal complaint. It then shows Adams “physically engaging with another set of officers at the top of the steps.”
