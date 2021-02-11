East Texas (KLTV) - Scattered showers/thundershowers will be possible through this evening, then just a few showers lingering over southern areas. Even a few patches of Freezing Rain/Drizzle. Some patches of sleet/fz. rain/flurries are possible on Saturday. Sunday, however, freezing rain/sleet early turning to all snow later in the day and could continue into Monday afternoon. First Alert Weather Days now extended until Thursday of Next Week!!! The Extreme Cold is now likely to hang on until at least Thursday of next week. Record Breaking Low Temperatures are now forecast for Tuesday morning with low temperatures dropping into single digits over northern counties and nearer to 10 degrees for other areas. At this time, we are forecasting temperatures to remain at or below freezing for at least 90 hours for northern and central locations in East Texas. Deep East Texas may see above freezing temperatures for a few hours on Sunday and Tuesday of next week with all of us above freezing, finally, on Wednesday afternoon. This will be ‘pipe bursting’ cold. Please insulate/wrap your exposed pipes as soon as possible. Make sure everyone you know is aware and ready for this extreme cold, especially the elderly and those that live alone. Please give your outdoor pets a place INDOORS to seek shelter from the sub-freezing temperatures for extended periods of time. Cover all tender vegetation or bring them indoors. This is a serious arctic outbreak. Some sleet/freezing rain is possible on Saturday. It is expected to be scattered over portions of East Texas. Not everyone is likely to see it. On Sunday, Freezing Rain could begin early in the day, turning into all snow during the evening and will continue through much of Monday. Snowfall totals of 4″-6″ is possible, but this can change and will likely change as we get closer to the event. We are also forecasting for more snow on Wednesday, into early Thursday morning. This will just make things worse as this snow will be on top of the Sunday/Monday snowfall. Roadways could be almost impossible to travel as temperatures will remain well below freezing for several days, even with some four-wheel drive vehicles. Please make sure that you have all your batteries charged. Please check to see if you have enough of your medication, just in case. Any other essentials that you might need...please responsibly stock up on these items. Responsibly!