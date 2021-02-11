East Texas school delays for Feb. 11

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - With impending wintry weather on the way, some East Texas school districts have decided to delay the start of school on Thursday, Feb. 11.
Mount Vernon ISD
Mount Vernon ISD will have a two-hour delayed start tomorrow, Thursday, February 11. All campuses will begin school at 10:00 am due to the possibility of freezing rain forming on elevated surfaces and bridges overnight. Busses will run two hours later than normal time. Please monitor our website, Facebook pages, and local radio stations for any further updates regarding school tomorrow.
Commerce ISD
Commerce ISD will stay with “At-Home” learning for Thursday. With the weather predictions for tonight being more severe than last night, we will continue to focus on safety while still being able to have online learning. We are very hopeful for a return to regular school on Friday. The weather will hopefully clear tomorrow afternoon. We will make a decision for Friday by 7 p.m. Thursday
Eustace ISD
Classes will start at 10 a.m. but the school district said to keep checking their Facebook page for changes.
Sulphur Springs ISD
Sulphur Springs ISD will begin at 10 a.m. and buses will run two hours late, according to the district’s Facebook page.
NOTE: Several other school districts say they are keeping a watchful eye on the weather before deciding whether to delay the start of school, including Rains ISD and Alba-Golden ISD. If your child attends school in those districts, watch their social media pages for updates.
