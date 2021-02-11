City of Tyler, TxDOT prepping roads for forecasted winter weather

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Erin Wides spoke to the City of Tyler Street Department Manager, Sara McCracken, about how they are preparing for the incoming winter weather.
“Of course, we were aware that this was coming in earlier this week so, we’ve kind of been watching it. As you know the weather is changing almost hourly,” she said.
For that reason, a lot of what the city is doing today is monitoring the weather.
“This morning we did have some crews that went out and sanded some of the bridges but right now the street conditions are good,” McCracken said.
The city has four sanding trucks and one snowplow at the airport, and crews are on standby for when they are needed.
“We will do around the hospital, the major bridges and overpasses but we can’t do every street,” she said. “So, we really ask drivers to be very careful and if the streets are unsafe to stay home if they can.”
We’ll also be hearing from TxDOT tonight about road conditions and their plans. We have been told Northern counties including Van Zandt, Henderson, and Wood counties are experiencing icy roads and TxDOT crews are already out there. Smith County crews are on standby.
