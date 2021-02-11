City of Tyler officials readying sanding trucks, emergency services for icy weather

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - With the onset of wintry weather in East Texas, city officials say that they are making multiple preparations to ensure the safety of East Texans.
According to The City of Tyler, they are prepared for the potential of extended days of winter weather.
The City Streets team has three sanding trucks and placed a snow blade on the motor grader. Staff is on standby to sand the roads in case of severe ice, they said.
Crews are also on standby to clear fallen trees from roadways. Tyler residents are advised to keep their distance from the trucks so the crews can do their jobs safely.
If you have sprinklers, the city advises that businesses and residents should turn off automatic sprinklers when temperatures drop below freezing. Sprinkler systems left on when temperatures drop below freezing may cause sheets of ice to form in streets and on sidewalks. This can create hazardous driving conditions, as well as hazardous walking conditions on both sidewalks and at crosswalks.
Other measures of protection residents can take are to allow their indoor faucets to drip, cover exterior faucets and leave the heat on. These actions can help prevent pipes in homes from freezing and potentially breaking.
As far as pets, Tyler Animal Control and Shelter reminds pet owners to bring their pets inside where it is warm. There will be numerous days in a row of freezing temperatures, and that is dangerous to animals.
The Glass Recreation Center closed at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday. Staff will consider a late opening on Friday depending on road conditions, the city says.
Tyler Pounds Regional Airport is on standby for the inclement weather. Ice and snow removal supplies and equipment are in place to clear runways when needed. Passengers can visit www.AA.com or call 1-800-433-7300 to check the status of their flights and find the most current American Airlines flight information.
City officials will be accessing and monitoring the weather to determine any municipal office closures or delays to services. The city will work closely with Tyler Independent School District and local colleges on closure decisions, they say.
As for emergency services, the fire department and emergency management officials are and will continue to monitor inclement weather conditions in the Tyler area. Emergency services are available to residents of Tyler, they say, including personnel in the fire, police, streets, water/sewer, traffic, and information technology departments.
The city says that emergency service capabilities are at full strength, and city officials are in frequent communication with each other to ensure that all necessary preparations are in place.
Officials say they are in communication with the local school district, County and State emergency management officials, and local EMS. They will continue to monitor the situation and respond as appropriate.
