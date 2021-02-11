City of Lubbock prepares roads for winter weather

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - City crews and TxDOT are already at work, prepping the roads for more ice, in a multi-agency effort to keep the roads safe.
“Anytime there’s a forecast of bad weather, whether it’s wind or whether it’s like we’re having now, where it’s cold with the potential for moisture, we have communications, and we see that coming prior to a weather event,” Wood Franklin, director of public works for the City of Lubbock, said.
With an event like this, Franklin said the city must ensure it has enough staff on hand to work around the clock.
Freezing temperatures are in the forecast all week, which is more than what Lubbock has seen in a long time. However, Franklin said the city is ready for it.
“We have about 14 salt and sand spreaders, and five of those have the snowplow attachment so that they also double as snowplows if we do get snow accumulations greater than three inches,” he said. “All year long and prior to the winter events, we plan.”
The biggest challenge, he said, is ensuring all equipment operators are safe, as well as maintaining the trucks and equipment. They will be running 24 hours a day.
“We have a little over 12,000 tons of salt and sand ready to go, and we have vendors that can supply those if for some reason the duration of an event lasts longer and uses our surplus, we can get more,” he said.
Franklin urges drivers to slow down and give themselves a little more time to get to their destinations. Also, slow down and move over for first responders and road crews.
“As you’re going over overpasses, there’s no need to accelerate, brake or change lanes in those conditions. That’s where we see a lot of accidents,” Franklin said.
Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.